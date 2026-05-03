Nvidia Has Split Its Stock 480-for-1 Since 2000. Here's When to Expect the Next Stock Split.

Key Points

Nvidia has conducted six stock splits over its history.

Historical prices at previous splits suggest when the next could occur.

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Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock is up another 6% so far in 2026, putting shares on pace for another double digit performance this year. Since going public in 1999, this GPU stock has soared in value by nearly 500,000!

The company could continue its growth for many more decades. Over the next few years, more than $7 trillion is expected to be spent on building new artificial intelligence data center infrastructure -- infrastructure that heavily uses Nvidia's chips.

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A rapidly rising stock price has forced Nvidia to conduct stock splits in the past in an effort the make the price of a single share more manageable. In 2000, the company conducted its first split: a 2-for-1 stock swap. More stock splits were triggered in 2001, 2006, 2007, 2021, and 2024. In aggregate, the company's stock splits have given someone who held a single share of Nvidia stock before 2000 a total of 480 shares today!

Interested in when Nvidia will split its stock next? There's one clear clue.

Here's when I think Nvidia will split its stock next

Nvidia's stock split history gives some clues as to when another stock split might occur.

In earlier stock splits, Nvidia often opted to reduce its share price by issuing more stock at around $20 to $50 per share, though its first split in 2000 occurred at more than $100 per share. Recent splits, however, occurred at much higher prices. In 2021, the company conducted a 4-for-1 split at roughly $750, reducing the stock price down to around $190. Then in 2024, a 10-for-1 split was triggered, reducing the stock price from around $1,200 to just $120.

Currently, Nvidia's share price hovers close to $200. And while this is much higher than the company's first four splits, it's still a far cry from more recent splits. In fact, there would likely need to be another huge run -- say, another 100% or 200% in price action -- for another split to be triggered. That could take years, but throughout Nvidia's history, this has sometimes happened in under 12 months.

In short, another Nvidia stock split should be on the way at some point. The company has too large of a growth runway ahead for that not to be true. But a stock split is not imminent. And I wouldn't expect one for another handful of years, especially given the company's current valuation of nearly $5 trillion.

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Ryan Vanzo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.