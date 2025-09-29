Nvidia Has Invested in These 6 Companies. Should You Follow Suit?

Key Points The GPU leader continues to invest in AI-related companies.

You've probably heard that AI chip giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- the largest company in the world by market capitalization -- recently announced plans to buy a $5 billion stake in rival Intel (NASDAQ: INTC). It also plans to put $100 billion over several years into OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT.

If that sounds a bit crazy, it's not. Lots of public companies own stakes in other businesses. And, in fact, Nvidia already holds significant stakes in six other tech companies:

Let's take a closer look at these investments. (Note: These were Nvidia's stakes as of June 30, 2025, based on its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.)

CoreWeave: Nvidia owns about 24.3 million shares of the company. At the current share price, that stake is worth about $3 billion. CoreWeave, based in Livingston, N.J., purchases large quantities of Nvidia's GPU and installs them in servers, then leases time on those servers to its customers. This month, CoreWeave and Nvidia announced a new agreement under which the chip giant will purchase any excess CoreWeave cloud capacity not leased to other customers. CoreWeave stock is up 247% year to date.

Arm Holdings: Nvidia owns about 1.1 million shares of the British chip and software design company, worth a total of about $152 million. In fact, it attempted to acquire Arm in 2020, but the deal was blocked by regulators. The stock is up 10% this year and 147% over the past five years. The recent Nvidia-Intel deal could be interpreted as a bit of a blow for Arm, as Intel does some of the same things as Arm.

Applied Digital: Nvidia owns about 7.7 million shares of the data center operator, worth about $169 million. Of course, Applied Digital uses Nvidia chips in its servers. The stock is up 187% year to date.

Nebius Group: Nvidia's stake of about 1.2 million shares is worth about $134 million. The price of the stock is up more than 300% in 2025.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals: Nvidia bought a 7.7 million share, $50 million stake in the biotech in July 2023, but the share price has declined since then, making Recursion one of the chip giant's rare losers. It's down 31% year to date, leaving the value of the stake at about $36 million. Biotech companies, particularly those in the clinical stage, are highly speculative investments.

WeRide: Nvidia owns about 1.7 million shares of the robotaxi company, worth a total of about $19 million at the moment. WeRide shares spiked in February after Nvidia disclosed its stake in the company, but have since fallen back to earth. They're now down by about 20% this year.

Nvidia's core AI investments -- data centers, AI infrastructure and server providers, chip designers -- appear to be doing extremely well. And Intel's share price has soared by 33% since the Sept. 18 announcement that Nvidia is investing in the legacy semiconductor maker.

By contrast, Nvidia's more speculative -- and generally smaller -- investments in biotech and autonomous vehicles have not yet panned out. Of course, when your market cap is $4.3 trillion, paper losses of those sizes are not even rounding errors on your balance sheet. And eventually, they may become profitable investments.

But just the fact that Nvidia has bought stakes in these companies -- and so presumably has a vested interest in helping them to succeed -- makes all of their stocks worth looking into.

Matthew Benjamin has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intel and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Nebius Group and recommends the following options: short November 2025 $21 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

