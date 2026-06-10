NVIDIA Gets the Headlines, But Micron Could Offer More Upside

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA has remained at the center of Wall Street attention in recent sessions as investors continue to track developments in the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. Much of the focus has been on the company’s CEO Jensen Huang, whose recent Asia tour produced a series of major partnerships aimed at expanding AI infrastructure.

The company announced collaborations with South Korean technology leaders, including SK Group, SK Hynix, SK Telecom, LG Group and Hyundai Motor Group. The partnerships cover AI data centers, advanced memory technologies, cloud infrastructure and robotics, underscoring NVIDIA's growing influence across the broader AI ecosystem.

Investors have also been encouraged by a new multiyear agreement with SK Hynix to develop next-generation memory solutions for AI computing. Huang noted that demand for AI-related components remains extremely strong and suggested that supply shortages could persist for years.

Beyond NVIDIA itself, Huang's comments have moved markets. His description of Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL as a potential future trillion-dollar company triggered a sharp rally in the stock and reinforced his reputation as one of the most influential voices in technology investing. As AI spending continues to accelerate, NVIDIA remains the market's key bellwether for the sector.

Comparison With Peers

NVDA, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is part of the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry. Its shares have risen 11.7% year to date compared with a 21.5% advance for the industry. Intel Corporation INTC and STMicroelectronics N.V. STM, two of NVDA’s peers from the same industry, have surged 192.5% and 182.7% in the same period, respectively. Both INTC and STM also carry a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Micron’s AI-Driven Rally May Continue

While Nvidia continues to dominate AI headlines, Micron Technology, Inc. MU, which belongs to the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry, has emerged as one of the biggest beneficiaries of the AI infrastructure boom. The memory-chip maker has delivered exceptional stock performance in 2026, driven by surging demand for high-bandwidth memory (HBM), a critical component used in AI servers and accelerators. Year to date, its stock has soared a whopping 232.7%, and the company has reported strong earnings, while raising guidance. Recent reports indicate that Micron's HBM supply for 2026 is already sold out under long-term contracts, highlighting the strength of demand.

Based on short-term price targets offered by 35 analysts, the average price target for Micron comes to $770.77. The forecasts range from a low of $249.00 to a high of $1,750.00. The average price target represents a decline of 18.8% from the last closing price of $949.28. But, MU currently carries an Average Brokerage Recommendation (ABR) of 1.36 on a 1-to-5 scale, where 1 represents Strong Buy and 5 indicates Strong Sell. The rating is based on recommendations from 42 brokerage firms and remains unchanged from a month ago, when the stock also held an ABR of 1.36 based on the same number of analyst opinions.

Among the 42 recommendations, 32 firms rate the stock as a Strong Buy and five assign it a Buy rating. Strong Buy recommendations account for 76.2% of the total, while Buy ratings make up 11.9%. These proportions are unchanged from a month earlier, indicating that analyst sentiment toward Micron has remained consistently positive. It currently boasts a Zacks Rank #1.

Bottom Line

In 2026, NVIDIA and Micron have emerged as two of the biggest beneficiaries of the AI boom, but from different parts of the supply chain. NVIDIA remains the undisputed leader in AI computing, driven by strong demand for its Blackwell platform and expanding AI partnerships. Meanwhile, Micron is benefiting from soaring demand for high-bandwidth memory (HBM), with NVIDIA recently confirming Micron as a supplier for its next-generation HBM4 ecosystem. As AI infrastructure spending accelerates and memory supply remains tight, Micron could see faster earnings growth from current levels, while NVIDIA continues to set the pace for the broader AI industry.

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