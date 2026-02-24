Nvidia Earnings: What to Watch for on Feb. 25

Key Points

Nvidia is set to report earnings after the market closes.

The AI chip giant has seen revenue soar in recent quarters.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

One of the most-watched events of the quarter is happening in just a few hours: Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is set to report fourth-quarter and fiscal 2026 earnings. The report is scheduled for Feb. 25 after the market closes.

Why is this such a big deal? Nvidia is the leader in one of the world's highest-growth areas -- artificial intelligence (AI). The company dominates the AI chip market and has built out a portfolio of complementary products and services, too. This has resulted in explosive earnings growth, and Nvidia's visibility on AI advancements and trends makes it a bellwether for the entire industry.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Here's what to watch for in the upcoming report:

1. The state of AI demand

We already have some clues about what to expect here. AI players from chip manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to cloud giants such as Alphabet spoke of soaring demand during their recent earnings reports.

But it will be important to hear comments from Nvidia regarding the demand it's seen in recent weeks, as well as demand ahead for the Rubin platform, set for release later this year. Demand is key because it gives us an idea of what revenue may look like in the quarters to come.

2. Progress on exports to China

Last year, the U.S. blocked Nvidia and other makers of high-powered AI chips from the Chinese market. But recently, the U.S. granted Nvidia permission to sell its H200 chips to China -- as long as the company shares 25% of sales with the U.S.

Nvidia applauded the approval and said it was scaling up production of the H200 to accommodate potential demand. It still isn't clear if China has OK'd the arrangement or when exports of the H200 will begin. But CNBC last month quoted Nvidia chief Jensen Huang as saying he doesn't expect an official announcement, and instead expects purchase orders to start flowing in.

Business in China could be big for Nvidia as Huang has said that market's value could be about $50 billion annually. So any news about advancements here could be a catalyst for Nvidia's stock performance.

3. Further development plans and partnerships

Nvidia could be aiming for leadership in areas well beyond AI data centers. The company is working on a system for laptops integrating a central processing unit, graphics processing unit, and neural processing unit, according to The Wall Street Journal.

And Nvidia, several months ago, announced a partnership with Nokia focused on AI for telecom networks.

News on these or any new investments or partnerships sets the tone for Nvidia's growth down the road -- so it's a key point to watch during the earnings report and beyond.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $409,970!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,174,241!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 889% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2026.

Adria Cimino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.