NVIDIA Earnings, OpenAI, SpaceX & More

(1:00) - Breaking Down Nvidia’s Most Recent Earnings Report

(4:55) - What Is Driving Investor Interest Into Private Equities?

(8:00) - Is OpenAI Overhyped?

(12:15) - Will SpaceX and xAI Stay Private For The Long Term?

(15:50) - ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF: XOVR

(25:45) - Episode Roundup: APP, NVDA, GOOGL, META

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Joel Shulman, Founder, CEO, and CIO at ERShares, about investing in entrepreneurial companies, both public and private.

Private assets have experienced rapid growth in recent years, and the largest asset managers are racing to bring them to retail investors. However, private assets are inherently illiquid and difficult to value, making it challenging to package them into an ETF wrapper that offers intraday liquidity and transparent pricing.

OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, recently saw its valuation rise to $157 billion, up from $80 billion earlier this year and $29 billion in 2023. The startup’s latest funding round was oversubscribed, with participation from Microsoft MSFT, NVIDIA NVDA, SoftBank, and others.

SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk in 2002, has seen its valuation soar to $180 billion. Like other high-profile startups, it has chosen to remain private as institutional investors continue to pour money into these markets.

The Entrepreneur Private-Public Crossover ETF XOVR is the first crossover ETF designed to enable investors to invest directly and indirectly in both public and private equity securities.

The fund changed its ticker and strategy in August but remains focused on entrepreneurial companies. It will limit its private equity investments to 15%. AppLovin APP, NVIDIA, Alphabet GOOGL and Meta Platforms META are its top holdings currently.

Given the inherent illiquidity and valuation challenges of private assets, how will this ETF invest in private companies?

Tune in to the podcast to learn more.

