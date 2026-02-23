NVIDIA Earnings Loom: What Do Estimates Say?

The 2025 Q4 earnings cycle is slowly winding down, with the bulk of S&P 500 companies already delivering their results. It’s been a strong period again concerning growth, with a decent number of companies also beating top and bottom line expectations.

And as many are aware, beloved AI favorite NVIDIA NVDA is on deck to report results this week.

NVIDIA Earnings Loom

NVIDIA headlines the reporting docket for the week, whose release will pretty much wrap up the Q4 cycle in general. The company is always a late reporter in the cycle, making investors be patient for the most highly-awaited release over the last several years.

As shown below, both earnings and revenue estimates for the quarter to be reported have been positive since late November of 2025, reflecting implied growth rates of 70% and 67%, respectively.

While we haven’t seen any major upward revisions in the new year so far, the stability here remains a big positive, reflecting continued bullishness overall, particularly following the release of many companies involved in the AI buildout over recent weeks.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Concerning the Data Center, which is what everybody really cares about, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter stands at $58.7 billion, reflecting an implied YoY growth rate of 65%.

The growth here has been nearly unbelievable for the company, as shown in the chart below that illustrates NVIDIA’s Data Center sales on a quarterly basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

