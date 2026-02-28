Is Nvidia a Buy on the Post-Earnings Dip? This Number Screams "Yes"

Key Points

Nvidia delivered another strong earnings report last Wednesday.

After the stock initially gained on the numbers, shares fell nearly 10% over the next two days, though it wasn't clear why.

Nvidia trades at a forward P/E of just 21.5, even though it's expected to grow by more than 70% this year.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) delivered a smashing earnings report on Wednesday night, but something surprising happened afterwards.

The stock sold off sharply over the next two days, losing nearly 10% through Thursday and Friday, even though the AI chip leader easily beat estimates on the top and bottom lines, and offered strong guidance for the first quarter.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

There wasn't a clear reason for the sell-off. In fact, Nvidia stock was up after the numbers came out, and Wall Street analysts roundly raised their estimates on the report.

The stock may have fallen over the perception that it was too expensive, and investors seemed to rotate into beaten-down software stocks on Thursday. Additionally, a blowout report from Nvidia isn't really newsworthy at this point, and there are questions about the sustainability of the AI spending spree, especially as the big hyperscalers (Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta Platforms) are poised to spend more than $600 billion on capital expenditures, much of it on AI infrastructure, which is taking a big bite out of their free cash flow.

Despite the nervousness around the AI boom, there is one number that shows how cheap Nvidia has gotten, making it look like a screaming buy.

Nvidia is now cheaper than the S&P 500

Based on forward estimates, Nvidia is now cheaper than the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC).

The average of 48 Wall Street analysts covering the stock calls for Nvidia to generate $8.23 in earnings per share this year (fiscal 2027). Based on the stock's closing price of $177.19 on Friday, Nvidia trades at a forward P/E of 21.5. Forward estimates for the S&P 500 vary, but most place it around 22. According to Yardeni Research, it was 21.8 on Feb. 27.

Nvidia is growing much faster than the S&P 500 and that is expected to continue this year. The company is coming off of 73% revenue growth in the fourth quarter, and analysts hiked their earnings estimates following the report. Wall Street expects Nvidia's revenue to jump 69% to $364.8 billion this year, and for earnings per share to increase 73% to $8.23.

S&P 500 earnings per share, on the other hand, are expected to grow by just 17%.

Chip stocks are still trading at a discount

Investors tend to reward safety with higher premiums, which is why sectors like consumer staples and healthcare tend to be more expensive than financials or industrials, even though they aren't necessarily growing faster.

The same is true with software and semiconductors. Software has historically been regarded as a reliable income stream due to its subscription model. Hardware like chips, on the other hand, has been highly cyclical, and Nvidia has experienced booms and busts in the past, around crypto, for example.

However, selling off a stock like Nvidia by 10% after the earnings report we just saw shows that investors are still underweighting the strength of the semiconductor sector and the AI boom.

If a stock is growing four times faster than the S&P 500, but trading at a similar valuation, that looks like a mispricing. Nvidia is being priced as if it will return to the market's much slower rate of growth after this year is over, which is unlikely to happen, especially with the new Vera Rubin platform expected to come out later this year.

Finally, Nvidia has a history of beating analyst estimates. For example, Wall Street had expected Nvidia's revenue growth to gradually decelerate last year. Instead, it inflected in the third quarter and continued to accelerate in the fourth quarter.

At a forward P/E of 21 and with expected growth of more than 70% this year, Nvidia looks like a no-brainer buy. Investors should take advantage of the market's mispricing.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $519,015!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,086,211!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 941% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 28, 2026.

Jeremy Bowman has positions in Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.