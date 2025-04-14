Markets
NVDA

Nvidia To Build Factories To Develop American-Made AI Supercomputers In US

April 14, 2025 — 11:26 am EDT

(RTTNews) - NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA), Monday announced that the company has collaborated with its manufacturing partners to design and build factories that, for the first time, will produce NVIDIA AI supercomputers entirely in the U.S.

The company will utilize its advanced AI, robotics and digital twin technologies to design and operate the facilities, including NVIDIA Omniverse to create digital twins of factories and NVIDIA Isaac GR00T to build robots to automate manufacturing, Nvidia added.

Along with the partners, the company has commissioned more than a million square feet of manufacturing space to build and test NVIDIA Blackwell chips in Arizona and AI supercomputers in Texas.

The company has partnered with Amkor and SPIL for packaging and testing operations in Arizona.

Currently, Nvidia's stock is trading at $112.04, up 1 percent on the Nasdaq.

