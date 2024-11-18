Nvidia announces NVIDIA Omniverse Blueprint

Nvidia (NVDA) announced an NVIDIA Omniverse Blueprint that enables industry software developers to help their computer-aided engineering customers in aerospace, automotive, manufacturing, energy and other industries create digital twins with real-time interactivity. Software developers such as Altair, Ansys, Cadence and Siemens can use the NVIDIA Omniverse Blueprint for real-time computer-aided engineering digital twins to help their customers drive down development costs and energy usage while getting to market faster. The blueprint is a reference workflow that includes NVIDIA acceleration libraries, physics-AI frameworks and interactive physically based rendering to achieve 1,200x faster simulations and real-time visualization. “We built Omniverse so that everything can have a digital twin,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “Omniverse Blueprints are reference pipelines that connect NVIDIA Omniverse with AI technologies, enabling leading CAE software developers to build groundbreaking digital twin workflows that will transform industrial digitalization, from design and manufacturing to operations, for the world’s largest industries.”

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NVDA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.