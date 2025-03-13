NVIDIA Announces Major Advancements in RTX Neural Rendering Technologies Ahead of GDC 2025

NVIDIA announces neural rendering advancements, RTX enhancements, and a new Half-Life 2 RTX demo ahead of GDC 2025.

NVIDIA has announced significant advancements in its RTX neural rendering technologies ahead of the Game Developers Conference, in partnership with Microsoft to incorporate neural shading into the DirectX preview in April. This integration will allow developers to utilize AI Tensor Cores within NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs to enhance graphics and performance significantly. The updated NVIDIA RTX Kit now includes support for Unreal Engine 5, enabling developers to create more complex graphics with features like RTX Mega Geometry and RTX Hair. Additionally, the release of a playable Half-Life 2 RTX demo, utilizing the latest neural rendering technologies, is set for March 18. NVIDIA also highlighted that over 100 games and applications now support the recent DLSS 4 technology, which improves gaming performance by generating additional frames using AI, making it the fastest adopted NVIDIA technology to date.

Potential Positives

NVIDIA's partnership with Microsoft to support neural shading in the Microsoft DirectX preview enhances the capabilities of developers, enabling more advanced graphics through AI Tensor Cores in NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs.

The release of the RTX Remix platform and its support for modders allows for extensive remastering of classic games, expanding the community engagement and usage of NVIDIA's technology.

Over 100 games and apps now support DLSS 4, which represents a record-breaking speed in adoption for NVIDIA's technology, reinforcing its market leadership in accelerated computing.

New features like RTX Mega Geometry and RTX Hair significantly improve the graphics potential for developers using Unreal Engine 5, fostering innovation within the gaming industry.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements, which could mislead investors and stakeholders regarding the potential success and adoption of new technologies, given the inherent risks and uncertainties mentioned.

There is a lack of concrete performance metrics and specific timelines for the rollout of new technologies, which may cause skepticism among developers and end users regarding the actual capabilities of the new features.

The mention of possible defects and reliance on third parties for manufacturing could raise concerns about product reliability and the company's supply chain stability.

FAQ

What is NVIDIA's latest announcement regarding neural rendering?

NVIDIA announced enhancements to its RTX neural rendering technologies in partnership with Microsoft, including neural shading support for DirectX.

How will developers benefit from NVIDIA's neural shading support?

Developers can access AI Tensor Cores in GeForce RTX GPUs to accelerate neural networks within the game's graphics pipeline, improving performance and quality.

What features are included in the new NVIDIA RTX Kit updates?

The NVIDIA RTX Kit now supports Unreal Engine 5, including RTX Mega Geometry and RTX Hair, enhancing game graphics significantly.

When can gamers try the Half-Life 2 RTX demo?

The Half-Life 2 RTX demo will be available for download on March 18, showcasing the latest neural rendering enhancements.

How many games and apps support DLSS 4 now?

Over 100 games and apps now support DLSS 4, making it the fastest-adopted NVIDIA game technology in history.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA today announced ahead of the Game Developers Conference (





GDC





) groundbreaking enhancements to NVIDIA RTX™ neural rendering technologies.





NVIDIA has partnered with Microsoft to bring neural shading support to the Microsoft DirectX preview in April, giving developers access to AI Tensor Cores in NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ GPUs to accelerate neural networks from within a game’s graphics pipeline.





Neural shading represents a revolution in graphics programming, combining AI with traditional rendering to dramatically boost frame rates, enhance image quality and reduce system resource usage.





“Microsoft is adding cooperative vector support to DirectX and HLSL, starting with a preview this April,” said Shawn Hargreaves, Direct3D development manager at Microsoft. “This will advance the future of graphics programming by enabling neural rendering across the gaming industry. Unlocking Tensor Cores on NVIDIA RTX will allow developers to fully leverage RTX Neural Shaders for richer, more immersive experiences on Windows.”





In addition,





NVIDIA RTX Kit





, a suite of neural rendering technologies for game developers, is receiving major updates with Unreal Engine 5 support for the RTX Mega Geometry and RTX Hair features.





Enabling modders to create stunning remasters of classic games, the NVIDIA RTX Remix open-source platform officially released today. Plus, a new playable



Half-Life 2





RTX



demo featuring the latest neural rendering enhancements — such as full ray tracing, NVIDIA DLSS 4 Multi Frame Generation, RTX Neural Radiance Cache, RTX Skin and more — will be available on Tuesday, March 18.





NVIDIA is also celebrating a major milestone with over





100 DLSS 4 games and apps now available





.







RTX Kit Arrives in Unreal Engine 5







The number of triangles used to create games has increased exponentially over the past three decades. With the introduction of the Unreal Engine 5 Nanite geometry system, developers can build open worlds filled with hundreds of millions of triangles.





As ray-traced game scenes explode in geometric complexity, however, the cost of ray tracing grows exponentially, making it impossible to achieve real-time frame rates. RTX Mega Geometry accelerates ray tracing of scenes with complex geometry, enabling developers to use up to 100x more triangles than today’s standard. RTX Mega Geometry is coming to developers from the NVIDIA RTX (NvRTX) branch of Unreal Engine 5.









NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs





introduced RTX Hair, a linear swept sphere primitive that offers a major advancement for accelerating the ray tracing of hair and fur. Replacing typical triangle primitives, linear swept spheres more accurately represent individual strands of hair, improving image quality and performance in rendering realistic digital humans. RTX Hair is coming to the NvRTX branch of Unreal Engine 5.





At the CES trade show, NVIDIA showcased neural rendering capabilities through its “Zorah” technology demo. At GDC, an updated





Zorah demo





built in Unreal Engine 5 features the latest advancements in neural rendering, including RTX Mega Geometry, RTX Hair, ReSTIR Path Tracing and ReSTIR Direct Illumination.







Return to ‘Half-Life 2’ With RTX Demo







The official release of RTX Remix — featuring DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, a host of new RTX neural rendering technologies and numerous community-requested upgrades — lets modders deliver stunning RTX remasters with even better image quality and higher frame rates.





A year ago, NVIDIA released





RTX Remix





in beta, enabling remasters of classic games with fully ray-traced lighting, enhanced materials and the latest RTX technologies.





Over 30,000 modders have since used the platform to mod hundreds of classic titles, and over 1 million gamers have played RTX Remix mods such as NVIDIA Lightspeed Studios’





Portal with RTX





and the modder-made





Portal: Prelude RTX





.







Half-Life 2



owners can experience the capabilities of RTX Remix across the environments of Ravenholm and Nova Prospekt by downloading a free







Half-Life 2 RTX







demo





from Steam starting March 18.





The remaster is being developed by four of



Half-Life 2



’s top mod teams, working together under the banner of Orbifold Studios.



Half-Life 2 RTX



features full ray tracing, remastered assets, DLSS 4, NVIDIA Reflex, RTX Neural Radiance Cache, RTX Skin and RTX Volumetrics.







Over 100 DLSS 4 Games and Apps Out Now







DLSS 4 was introduced with the release of GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs, receiving an incredible response from gamers and rapidly adopted by game developers. It is now supported in over 100 games and apps, reaching this milestone two years quicker than DLSS 3 to become the most rapidly adopted NVIDIA game technology of all time.





DLSS 4 debuted Multi Frame Generation, which uses AI to generate up to three additional frames per traditionally rendered frame, working with the complete suite of DLSS technologies to multiply frame rates by up to 8x over traditional rendering. This massive performance improvement on GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards and laptops enables gamers to max out visuals at the highest resolutions and play at incredible frame rates.





In addition,



Lost Soul Aside



,



Mecha BREAK



,



Phantom Blade Zero



,



Stellar Blade



,



Tides of Annihilation



and



Wild Assault



will launch with DLSS 4, giving GeForce RTX gamers the definitive PC experience in each title.







About NVIDIA











NVIDIA





(NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in accelerated computing.







Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: the benefits, impact, availability, and performance of NVIDIA’s products, services, and technologies; and third parties adopting or offering NVIDIA’s products and technologies and the benefits and impact thereof are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic conditions; our reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test our products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to our existing product and technologies; market acceptance of our products or our partners' products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of our products or technologies when integrated into systems; as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company's website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.





Many of the products and features described herein remain in various stages and will be offered on a when-and-if-available basis. The statements above are not intended to be, and should not be interpreted as a commitment, promise, or legal obligation, and the development, release, and timing of any features or functionalities described for our products is subject to change and remains at the sole discretion of NVIDIA. NVIDIA will have no liability for failure to deliver or delay in the delivery of any of the products, features or functions set forth herein.





© 2025 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, GeForce RTX and NVIDIA RTX are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8befe67e-e17e-4b5e-a9c2-64272911947b





