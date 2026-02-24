NVIDIA and 4 Other Red-Hot AI Infrastructure Earnings Charts

The common belief is that there is only one company’s earnings that matter this week and it’s NVIDIA. But there are several hundred companies reporting earnings this week and many of them are also involved in the AI Revolution.

They might not be technology companies like NVIDIA, but they are making the infrastructure to allow the AI Revolution to move forward.

These companies are involved in the engineering of the data centers, consulting on the plants that power the data centers, some are building the data centers, and others provide products and services to the AI industry.

NVIDIA and these other four companies have excellent earnings surprise track records. It’s not easy beating every quarter or nearly every quarter for five years.

What will they say about the AI Revolution this week?

NVIDIA and 4 Other Red-Hot AI Earnings Charts

1. NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) has only missed on earnings three times in the last five years. That’s impressive. Shares have stalled in 2026. NVIDIA is up just 2.7% year-to-date. It’s also gotten cheaper. NVIDIA is trading with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 25. Is it time to buy NVIDIA?

2. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) serves large blue-chip customers on infrastructure, including data and distribution centers. Sterling shares have soared in 2026, adding 42%. Sterling has only missed twice in the last 5 years with its last miss in 2023. Will Sterling beat again?

3. Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN) is a consulting firm to utility companies. Willdan has beat 11 quarters in a row. It has a great earnings surprise track record. Shares are up 6.6% year-to-date and are near 5-year highs. Will Willdan beat for the 12th quarter in a row?

4. MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) builds and maintains infrastructure in the energy, utilities and communications industries. MasTec has only missed one time in the last 5 years. It’s an earnings all-star. Shares are up 28.1% year-to-date. Is MasTec too hot to handle?

5. Arcosa, Inc. (ACA) makes products and services supporting infrastructure. Arcosa has only missed 4 times in the last 5 years with just one miss since 2022. Shares of Arcosa are up 15.2% year-to-date and are trading near 5-year highs. Will Arcosa surprise on earnings again?

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of Sterling in the Zacks Value Investor and her own personal portfolio.]

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

