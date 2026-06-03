Markets
NVDA

Nvidia Is a $5 Trillion Company -- and It's Still Undervalued

June 03, 2026 — 02:55 am EDT

Written by Keithen Drury for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

There's currently only one company valued at $5 trillion: Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). While that's a huge market cap, I actually think Nvidia is undervalued.

It may seem counterintuitive to say the world's largest company is undervalued, but after digging in a bit, I think you'll see what I mean.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

A person with an awestruck expression while looking at a computer.

Image source: Getty Images.

Impressive growth despite its size

Nvidia has risen to the top thanks to insatiable demand for its graphics processing units (GPUs). It's the undisputed leader in this realm, and its products are the industry standard for AI training and inference. With the AI hyperscalers spending hundreds of billions of dollars on capital expenditures (capex) this year, it shouldn't surprise anyone that the chipmaker's growth continues to be impressive.

In the first quarter, revenue rose 85% year over year to $81.6 billion. That rate is more than the next four largest companies combined. Wall Street analysts project Nvidia to continue this acceleration trend through next quarter, with the average analyst guiding for 96% growth to $91.7 billion.

Those are absurd numbers, yet despite their impressive nature, the company still doesn't draw the same respect as its big tech peers. From the perspective of forward earnings valuation, it has the lowest valuation of the five largest companies in the world.

AAPL PE Ratio (Forward) Chart

AAPL PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts.

That makes Nvidia actually look cheap compared to its peers. There is growing concern about what its future looks like, but 2027 will likely be somewhat of a repeat of 2026.

In its conference call, Nvidia's management said it expects data center capex to reach $1 trillion next year from AI hyperscalers. The company likely has some insider information here, as it receives orders for GPUs well in advance so that it can fulfill them when it's time to ship. So, next year should be strong as well.

When you use the forward price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) with projected 2027 earnings, Nvidia's bargain price tag becomes more apparent.

AAPL PE Ratio (Forward 1y) Chart

AAPL PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts.

If Nvidia can rise to the same level as its peers, then the stock has at least 50% upside. That would be a solid return in a short time frame, and it showcases just how good a deal investors can get on the stock right now. Just because you missed the initial run-up doesn't mean you have to miss the rest of its rise. Nvidia's stock looks like a solid value right now, and it's time to act.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $462,983!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,375,447!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 995% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 212% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 3, 2026.

Keithen Drury has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NVDA
MSFT
GOOGL
AAPL
AMZN
GOOG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.