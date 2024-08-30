Nvidia: 1 Stellar Reason to Buy the Latest Dip

Remember when Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was just that company making graphics cards for gamers? Those days are long gone. Riding the artificial intelligence (AI) wave, Nvidia has transformed into the backbone of this booming industry. Its graphics processing units (GPUs), once the darlings of the gaming world, now power the massive data centers driving the AI boom. This pivot has sent Nvidia's stock soaring over the past two years, catapulting the company into the ranks of the world's most valuable enterprises.

But even tech darlings aren't immune to market jitters. August has been a rocky month for Nvidia's stock, with shares taking a couple of tumbles as investors grapple with its sky-high valuation. The company reported fiscal 2025 second-quarter results Wednesday after market close and shares were down roughly 4% at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Yet amid this turbulence, one compelling reason stands out for why this latest dip might just be a golden opportunity for investors. Let's dive into Nvidia's recent roller-coaster ride and uncover why its actions speak volumes about its prospects.

Market turbulence

Trading at about 34 times projected earnings for fiscal 2027, some investors are scratching their heads, wondering if Nvidia's growth can justify its lofty price tag. The long and short of it? Nvidia's shares are priced as if its dominance in AI-capable chips will last another decade, with demand staying red-hot the entire time.

But here's the kicker: Nvidia's recent top-line growth is nothing short of mind-blowing. Data center revenue skyrocketed from $3.6 billion in Q4 fiscal 2023 to a whopping $26.3 billion in Q2 fiscal 2025. This explosive growth comes from an insatiable appetite for AI-powered data centers, as tech leaders like Microsoft and OpenAI march steadily toward artificial general intelligence.

Bullish signals from within

While the market's getting jittery, Nvidia's management team is doubling down with a massive vote of confidence. They're buying back shares like there's no tomorrow, and they're not planning to pump the brakes anytime soon, despite the stock's rich valuation.

In Q2 fiscal 2025, Nvidia spent $7.2 billion on share repurchases. To put that in perspective, it only dished out $246 million on dividends during the same period.

But wait, there's more: The board of directors OK'd an additional $50 billion for share repurchases on Aug. 26, 2024, with no expiration date. That's a strong vote of confidence by any measure.

Future prospects

Nvidia's board isn't just throwing darts in the dark here. Their next-generation GPU, codenamed Blackwell, is shaping up to be a cash cow. The company is projecting "several billions" in Blackwell revenue for Q4 fiscal 2025. This forecast underlines the relentless demand for Nvidia's cutting-edge AI tech.

Of course, not everyone's over the moon with optimism. Some industry experts are raising eyebrows about the sustainability of this rocket-ship growth. They're wondering if Nvidia's big-name customers -- such as Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, and Alphabet -- will keep pouring money into AI without seeing immediate returns on capital.

The AI spending debate

The skepticism isn't just coming from armchair critics. MIT economist Daron Acemoglu is just one person who's questioned whether AI can deliver meaningful returns on capital in the short term, despite the massive investments from these tech giants.

But most of these contrarian voices are coming from outside Silicon Valley. Inside it, faith in AI's immediate potential remains unshakeable.

For those on the inside, Nvidia's stock remains the hottest ticket in town. And the numbers back it up: expected revenue of $32.5 billion for the current quarter, a mind-boggling 79% year-over-year increase.

Why I'm impressed

The company's consistent innovation, iron grip on the market, and management's unwavering confidence paint a pretty rosy picture for the stock's future. The cherry on top: Nvidia's aggressive share buybacks offer a compelling reason to consider scooping up shares on this latest dip.

The main beef against Nvidia seems to be that AI is all hype and the party's about to end. But AI is already making waves in the real world, and this is just the tip of the iceberg.

I predict the next few years will see AI-powered medical facilities, self-driving cars, and a whole host of game-changing technologies hit the mainstream. So while a healthy dose of skepticism is always good, the facts on the ground tell a dramatically different story.

