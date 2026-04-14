NVG Ex-Dividend Reminder - 4/15/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/15/26, Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Income Fund (Symbol: NVG) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.079, payable on 5/1/26. As a percentage of NVG's recent stock price of $12.84, this dividend works out to approximately 0.62%, so look for shares of Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Income Fund to trade 0.62% lower — all else being equal — when NVG shares open for trading on 4/15/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NVG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.39% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NVG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NVG's low point in its 52 week range is $11.34 per share, with $13.585 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.81.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, NVG makes up 6.45% of the First Trust Flexible Municipal High Income ETF (Symbol: MFLX) which is trading lower by about 0.4% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding NVG).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to NVG, which trades under the symbol NVG.PRC — more info ».

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Income Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Tuesday trading, Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Income Fund shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.