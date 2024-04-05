nVent Electric Rockets on Powerful Buying

nVent Electric is One of the Most Accumulated Stocks

Institutional volumes reveal a powerful narrative. In the last year, NVT has enjoyed heavy Big Money buying, which we believe to be institutional accumulation.

Each green bar signals unusual trading action in NVT stock. The green color indicates our proprietary inflow signal:

Source: www.mapsignals.com

Plenty of industrials names are under accumulation right now. But when you dive into the fundamentals, there’s a powerful tailwind going on with nVent Electric.

nVent Electric Fundamental Analysis

Noting heavy institutional support is one thing. When that occurs alongside a strong fundamental setup, pay attention. As you can see, NVT has had positive sales and EPS growth recently:

3-year sales growth rate (+17.8%)

3-year EPS growth rate (+45.2%)

Source: FactSet

EPS is estimated to ramp higher this year by +9.3%.

Now it makes sense why the stock has been powering to new heights. nVent Electric is gaining due to the improving forward earnings picture.

Joining top fundamentals with our proprietary software has found some big winning stocks over the long term.

NVT has recently been a top-rated stock at MAPsignals. That means the stock has unusual buy pressure and growing fundamentals. We have a ranking process that showcases stocks like this every week.

It’s made the rare Top 20 report numerous times. The blue bars below shows when NVT was a top pick…plotting a beautiful uptrend.

Source: www.mapsignals.com

Tracking unusual volumes is a great way to size up the demand picture.

Most superstar stocks exhibit relentless buy signals.

nVent Electric Price Prediction

The NVT rally reveals large Big Money buying along the way. Given the historical gains in share price and strong fundamentals, this stock could be worth a spot in a diversified portfolio.

Disclosure: the author holds no position in NVT at the time of publication.

If you are a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) or a serious investor and want to take your investing to the next level, learn more about the MAPsignals process here.

