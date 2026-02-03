nVent Electric to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

nVent Electric NVT is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 6.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, NVT expects sales to grow 31% to 33%, with acquisition contribution of up to 15 points to sales and a 1-point tailwind from foreign exchange. NVT organic sales growth is expected to be up 15% to 17%.

Adjusted EPS is expected to be between 87 cents and 89 cents, which implies approximately 50% increase from last year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.00 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 33.4%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 89 cents per share, unchanged over the past 60 days, indicating 50.9% year-over-year growth.

nVent Electric PLC Price and EPS Surprise

nVent Electric PLC price-eps-surprise | nVent Electric PLC Quote

nVent Electric’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while matching once, resulting in an average surprise of 3.5%.

Let us see how things might have shaped up for NVT prior to the announcement.

Key Factors to Consider for NVT’s Q4 Earnings

nVent Electric’s fourth-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from strong momentum in its infrastructure segment, particularly driven by growth in data centers and power utilities.

nVent Electric is seeing very strong demand from data center customers, driven mainly by the growth in AI workloads. In the third quarter of 2025, organic orders rose around 65%, and management said most of this increase came from large liquid cooling orders for hyperscaler programs. The company's backlog during the third quarter grew by double digits sequentially.

Power utilities are becoming an important and steady source of growth for nVent Electric. In the third quarter, the company reported solid order activity from power utility customers across both of its major segments, Systems Protection and Electrical Connections. These customers are upgrading equipment as electricity demand increases, especially with more data centers coming online. This creates steady demand for nVent Electric’s enclosures, power distribution products, and related electrical equipment, and is expected to have contributed to the company’s fourth-quarter performance.

NVT’s acquisitions of Trachte and Electrical Products Group (“EPG”) are expected to have contributed significantly to its fourth-quarter 2025 performance. In the third quarter of 2025, management stated that EPG is growing at a double-digit rate and is expected to contribute about 15 percentage points to nVent Electric’s fourth-quarter sales growth. Management said that both acquired businesses are finding new applications, including work tied to data center projects, which is expected to have driven revenue growth in the to-be-reported quarter.

However, nVent Electric is dealing with higher costs from tariffs and inflation. In the third quarter, inflation negatively impacted adjusted operating income by $45 million, including nearly $30 million from tariffs. For 2025, nVent Electric expects tariffs to hurt its profit by approximately $90 million. This shows that tariffs remain a significant headwind, due to which margins could come under pressure during the fourth quarter of 2025.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for nVent Electric this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.

NVT currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model indicates that they possess the right combination of factors to exceed earnings expectations in their upcoming releases:

IPG Photonics IPGP has an Earnings ESP of +15.08% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

IPG Photonics is slated to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 12. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IPGP’s fourth-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at 25 cents per share, up by a penny over the past 30 days, indicating an increase of 38.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Microchip Technology MCHP has an Earnings ESP of +1.34% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present.

It is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Feb. 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Microchip’s third-quarter earnings is pegged at 43 cents per share, up by a penny over the past seven days, indicating a rise of 115% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Analog Devices ADI has an Earnings ESP of +2.98% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Analog Devices is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Feb. 18. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Analog Devices’ first-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.30 per share, up by 2 cents over the past 30 days, indicating a rise of 41.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

nVent Electric PLC (NVT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.