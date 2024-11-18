nVent Electric collaborating with Nvidia on AI-ready liquid cooling solutions

nVent Electric (NVT) announced that it is collaborating with Nvidia (NVDA) to deploy liquid cooling solutions at scale supporting the NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 and next-generation platforms. “The collaboration is expected to deliver cutting-edge, built-to-spec liquid cooling technology to enhance the performance and energy efficiency of NVIDIA-powered data centers. nVent is a leader in liquid cooling, providing resilient and sustainable solutions for the next generation of computing supporting AI demand. nVent is contributing to active development programs with hyperscale and high-performance computing – HPC – customers, delivering customized liquid cooling solutions that support NVIDIA NVL36 and NVL72 deployments. nVent worked with NVIDIA to define a reference architecture that utilizes nVent’s coolant distribution unit, liquid-to-air heat exchanger and manifold products. This helps data center designers save time during design and implementation, while delivering the capability to cool high-compute-density data centers,” the company stated.

