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NVent Electric Board Approves $500 Mln Share Repurchase Program

May 16, 2026 — 09:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - nVent Electric plc (NVT) announced that its board has approved a 3-year share repurchase program pursuant to which the company may repurchase up to $500 million of nVent shares effective on July 23, 2026. The program is in addition to nVents existing authorization approved in July 2024, which expires July 23, 2027.

nVent said it has approximately $96 million remaining under the July 2024 authorization. As of March 31, 2026, the company had approximately 162 million common shares outstanding.

NVT closed Friday's regular trading at $169.01 down $4.95 or 2.85%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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