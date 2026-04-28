nVent Electric (BIT:1NVT) Price Target Increased by 10.76% to 124.89

The average one-year price target for nVent Electric (BIT:1NVT) has been revised to €124.89 / share. This is an increase of 10.76% from the prior estimate of €112.75 dated April 14, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €60.38 to a high of €151.29 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.95% from the latest reported closing price of €119.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 776 funds or institutions reporting positions in nVent Electric. This is an decrease of 376 owner(s) or 32.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1NVT is 0.16%, an increase of 43.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.05% to 149,458K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 6,134K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,947K shares , representing an increase of 19.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1NVT by 26.29% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 4,668K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,040K shares , representing a decrease of 29.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1NVT by 87.41% over the last quarter.

Nuveen holds 3,227K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,533K shares , representing a decrease of 9.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1NVT by 6.33% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,125K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,908K shares , representing an increase of 6.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1NVT by 42.71% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,702K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,954K shares , representing a decrease of 9.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1NVT by 3.68% over the last quarter.

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