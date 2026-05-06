Is nVent a Buy After Blowout Earnings?

Key Points

nVent is benefiting from increased demand from data centers.

The stock price climbed after its Q1 2026 earnings report.

Shares have already rallied significantly over the last year, with many investors wondering if the bull run can continue.

10 stocks we like better than nVent Electric ›

After already being off to a strong start in 2026, nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT) added some more fuel to its stock market rally with its first-quarter 2026 earnings report.

For the maker of electrical closures, cooling systems, and power distribution products, demand from data centers is increasing. With the stock price already up so much over the last year, some investors may be wondering if this nVent bull run can continue.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

What impressed investors about the Q1 results

There was a lot to like in the latest earnings report, which included record quarterly revenue of $1.2 billion, a 53% jump from the $809 million reported from the previous year. nVent management also said that the second quarter and the rest of the year should be strong.

For Q2 2026, revenue is expected to grow between 28% and 30%. For full-year guidance, it massively boosted its outlook, moving previously expected sales growth of 15% to 18% to a range of 26% to 28%. The company also reported a record backlog of $2.6 billion, so needless to say, it was a strong quarter that could mark the start of an even stronger year if the company's forecasts are met.

Can the nVent bull run continue?

The nVent stock price was performing well before this report, but as I write this, shares are now up 66% this year.

With it climbing so high and so fast, it's only fair to wonder if buying the stock now means investors are buying at a peak before a potential pullback. There's no way to know, but as data centers are being built, investors saw in this recent report that customers are turning to nVent for electrical, power, and cooling solutions. With data center expansion, that's even more business for nVent, making this a long-term investment consideration.

Investors may still want to consider starting a position slowly and adding to it over time. This can potentially lower the investment's total cost over time and help alleviate concerns about buying only during stock price peaks.

Should you buy stock in nVent Electric right now?

Before you buy stock in nVent Electric, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and nVent Electric wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $490,864!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,216,789!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 963% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 201% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 6, 2026.

Jack Delaney has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.