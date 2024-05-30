NVEE or AMPL: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Technology Services stocks are likely familiar with NV5 Global (NVEE) and Amplitude, Inc. (AMPL). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

NV5 Global and Amplitude, Inc. are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that NVEE has an improving earnings outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

NVEE currently has a forward P/E ratio of 18.16, while AMPL has a forward P/E of 114.25. We also note that NVEE has a PEG ratio of 1.23. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. AMPL currently has a PEG ratio of 3.50.

Another notable valuation metric for NVEE is its P/B ratio of 1.88. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, AMPL has a P/B of 3.84.

These metrics, and several others, help NVEE earn a Value grade of B, while AMPL has been given a Value grade of D.

NVEE sticks out from AMPL in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that NVEE is the better option right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.