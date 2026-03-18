NVDA vs. TSM: Which Semiconductor Powerhouse Offers More Upside?

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company TSM, also known as TSMC, are key players in the artificial intelligence (AI) semiconductor ecosystem, benefiting from the surging demand for data center and AI-driven computing. NVIDIA designs the powerful graphics processing units (GPUs) that run advanced AI models, while Taiwan Semiconductor manufactures those chips using its leading-edge process technologies.

Though the two companies are well-positioned to benefit from the surging demand for AI and high-performance computing, their financial performance, growth strategies and valuations offer different risk-reward profiles for investors considering semiconductor exposure. Let’s see which stock is a better investment option right now.

The Case for NVIDIA Stock

NVIDIA remains the backbone of the AI boom, with its GPUs powering everything from cloud data centers to self-driving vehicles. The company continues to dominate the AI infrastructure market, driven by explosive demand from cloud providers and enterprises. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, NVIDIA’s revenues surged 73% year over year to $68.13 billion, while non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) jumped 82% to $1.62.

NVIDIA Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

NVIDIA Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | NVIDIA Corporation Quote

The company’s new GPU architectures, Hopper 300 and Blackwell, are rapidly gaining adoption as customers race to expand AI capabilities. The Blackwell Ultra and Vera Rubin platforms could further cement NVIDIA’s leadership as the AI hardware race intensifies.

NVIDIA’s most powerful growth engine continues to be its Data Center business. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, the segment generated $62.31 billion in revenues, representing 91.5% of total sales. This marked a staggering 75% year-over-year increase and 22% sequential growth.

The robust performance was mainly driven by higher shipments of the Blackwell GPU computing platforms that are used for the training and inference of large language models, recommendation engines and generative AI applications.

With AI adoption accelerating across industries, NVIDIA's stronghold in data centers makes it a critical beneficiary of this trend. The company’s leadership in AI chip development positions it well for sustained revenue growth in this segment.

The Case for Taiwan Semiconductor Stock

Taiwan Semiconductor continues to lead the global chip foundry market. Its scale and technology make it the first choice for companies driving the AI boom. NVIDIA, Marvell and Broadcom all count on TSMC to build advanced graphics processing units (GPUs) and AI accelerators. TSM’s fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results highlight just how dominant the company remains. The company’s fourth-quarter revenues soared 25.5%, while EPS increased 40.2% year over year. In 2025, Taiwan Semiconductor’s revenues surged approximately 36% year over year to $122.42 billion, while EPS jumped 51% to $10.65.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. Quote

AI-related chip sales have become a major driver. In 2025, high-performance computing (HPC), which includes AI-related revenues, accounted for 58% of total revenues, up from 51% in 2024. Taiwan Semiconductor’s long-term forecasts depict that the momentum is far from over. Management expects AI revenues to increase at a CAGR of more than 50% in five years from 2024 to 2029, which makes TSMC central to the AI supply chain.

To keep up with the growing demand for AI chips, Taiwan Semiconductor is spending aggressively. The company is set to invest between $52 billion and $56 billion in capital expenditures in 2026, far outpacing its $40.9 billion investment in 2025. The bulk of this spending is focused on advanced manufacturing processes, ensuring TSMC remains ahead of rivals in the chip manufacturing space.

Despite its strengths, Taiwan Semiconductor witnesses near-term hurdles. Escalating geopolitical tensions, particularly U.S.-China relations, pose strategic risks. With significant revenue exposure to China, TSMC is vulnerable to export restrictions, supply-chain disruptions or further regulatory pressure. These uncertainties could weigh on the near-term performance.

The company’s global expansion strategy adds further strain. New fabs in the United States (Arizona), Japan and Germany are vital for geopolitical risk mitigation, but they come with higher costs. These facilities are expected to drag down gross margins by 2-3 percentage points annually over the next three to five years due to higher labor and energy costs, along with lower utilization rates in the early stages.

NVDA vs. TSM: Which Has the Stronger Growth Outlook?

Both companies will benefit from the surging demand for AI chips, but NVIDIA’s growth profile appears stronger in the near term. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVDA’s current fiscal-year 2027 revenues and EPS indicates a year-over-year surge of 60% and 63.9%, respectively. For fiscal 2028, the top and bottom lines are projected to grow 27.2% and 25.9%, respectively.

By contrast, Taiwan Semiconductor’s 2026 estimates point to more modest revenue growth of 30.7% and a 34.9% increase in EPS. For 2027, the top and bottom lines are projected to rise 24% and 22.9%, respectively.

While TSMC’s trajectory is promising, NVIDIA continues to capture a larger share of the AI hardware spend, particularly from hyperscalers and enterprise clients, which are investing heavily in generative AI infrastructure.

NVDA vs. TSM: Price Performance & Valuation Check

Shares of NVIDIA and Taiwan Semiconductor have performed well over the past year despite severe market volatility due to macro uncertainty and geopolitical tension. NVIDIA shares have risen 54.9% in the trailing 12 months, while Taiwan Semiconductor has soared 99.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

On the valuation front, Taiwan Semiconductor trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 22.97, slightly higher than NVIDIA’s 22.52.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion: NVDA Is a Better Bet Than TSM

Both NVIDIA and Taiwan Semiconductor are high-quality companies with powerful AI tailwinds. TSMC is essential to the industry, has strong technology and offers solid, long-term growth at a reasonable valuation. However, TSM faces pressure from geopolitics, heavy capital investments and margin dilution from overseas fabs.

NVIDIA is the clear leader in AI hardware. A robust product lineup, an unmatched software ecosystem and a stronger growth profile make NVIDIA a better investment choice in the AI chip race today. The company also has a faster growth profile than TSMC.

Considering all the factors, we believe NVIDIA is the smarter choice today for investors seeking a solid AI play.

NVDA carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), making it a clear winner over TSM, which has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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