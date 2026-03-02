NVDA Signs Multi-Year Agreement With Coherent To Advance Next-Generation AI Infrastructure

Markets
March 02, 2026 — 08:28 am EST

(RTTNews) - Coherent Corp. (COHR) and NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA), Monday announced a multiyear strategic agreement to advance the frontier of advanced optics technologies to enable next-generation AI infrastructure.

Under the agreement, NVIDIA will invest $2 billion in Coherent to support research and development, future capacity and operations as Coherent builds out its U.S.-based manufacturing capabilities.

Also, the deal includes an NVIDIA multibillion-dollar purchase commitment and future access and capacity rights for advanced laser and optical networking products.

The partnership will integrate NVIDIA's leadership in AI, accelerated computing and networking, with Coherent's expertise in optical innovation and advanced manufacturing.

In the pre-market hours, COHR is trading at $279.07, up 7.79 percent on the New York Stock Exchange, and NVDA is trading at $175.07, down 1.20 percent on the Nasdaq.

