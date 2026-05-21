NVDA Q1 Earnings Call Flags a Wider AI Infrastructure Push

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA used its first-quarter fiscal 2027earnings callto push the story beyond another large beat. Management’s central message was that AI demand is widening across hyperscalers, AI-native clouds, sovereign builds, enterprise deployments and the edge.

That broader framing mattered because executives paired it with a new reporting structure, a larger CPU ambition and an outlook that assumes continued supply execution despite extraordinary demand.

NVIDIA Sees Demand Broadening Fast

Executive vice president and CFO Colette Kress said first-quarter revenues rose 85% year over year to $81.6 billion, while non-GAAP earnings reached $1.87 per share. That topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.77 by 10%, and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $78.4 billion by 3.63%.

NVIDIA Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

NVIDIA Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | NVIDIA Corporation Quote

Kress said the main driver remained Data Center, where revenues climbed 92% from a year ago to $75.2 billion. She tied that to Blackwell adoption, with GB300 NVL72 demand described as especially strong among frontier model builders and hyperscalers.

Chief executive officer Jensen Huang expanded that point by arguing that AI infrastructure demand is no longer tied to a narrow training cycle. He said inference, reasoning and agentic AI are now driving a broader buildout of what he repeatedly called AI factories.

NVDA Recasts the Business Around AI Factories

Kress said NVIDIA is moving to two market platforms: Data Center and Edge Computing. Within Data Center, the company will now report Hyperscale and ACIE, the latter covering AI clouds, industrial and enterprise.

That shift was more than a disclosure change. Huang said the old framework no longer captured how AI is being deployed across public clouds, sovereign environments, industrial sites and enterprise settings with different operating and regulatory needs.

The first quarter showed why management made the change. Hyperscale revenues were $38 billion, or about half of Data Center sales, while ACIE reached $37 billion and grew 31% sequentially. Kress said sovereign revenues rose more than 80% year over year, reinforcing the message that demand is spreading outside the largest cloud customers.

NVIDIA Backs Its Outlook With Supply and Cash

Kress guided for second-quarter revenues of $91 billion, plus or minus 2%, with sequential growth again led by Data Center. She also said NVIDIA is still excluding China Data Center compute revenues from its outlook.

Management paired that confidence with a sharp increase in resource commitments. Kress said total supply, including inventory purchase commitments and prepaids, rose to $145 billion as NVIDIA works to support customer demand.

The company also underscored its cash generation and shareholder returns. Kress said free cash flow hit a record $48.6 billion, NVIDIA returned about $20 billion to shareholders in the quarter, raised the quarterly dividend to $0.25 from $0.01, and added $80 billion to its repurchase authorization.

NVDA Pushes Vera as a New CPU Beachhead

Huang introduced Vera as a major new growth driver rather than a supporting component to GPU systems. He said the CPU opens a $200 billion total addressable market that NVIDIA had not previously served.

In Q&A, a BofA Securities analyst pressed on whether CPU demand could cannibalize GPU workloads. Huang said the role is additive, with GPUs handling the model thinking and inference work while CPUs run orchestration, tool use and agent harnesses.

He also clarified that the company sees nearly $20 billion in CPU revenues this year, and that figure refers to stand-alone CPU revenues. Huang described Vera as relevant across stand-alone servers, storage, security and Rubin-based systems.

NVIDIA Defends Inference Share in Q&A

Questions from Morgan Stanley, Melius Research and Cantor Fitzgerald centered on segmentation, hyperscaler spending and inference share. Huang’s answers were notable for how directly he argued that NVIDIA should grow faster than hyperscale capital spending because its exposure now extends far beyond that customer set.

He said the second Data Center bucket, spanning AI-native clouds, enterprise, industrial and sovereign deployments, is less understood but expanding quickly. That was one of the clearest call takeaways because it framed future growth as less dependent on a handful of cloud buyers.

On inference, Huang said NVIDIA is gaining share, helped by broader frontier model coverage and a new partnership with Anthropic. He also argued that Vera Rubin should start even stronger than Blackwell, signaling continued confidence that the company can hold its lead as workloads shift.

NVDA Extends the Story to Edge and Robotics

Kress said Edge Computing revenues reached $6.4 billion, up 29% year over year. She pointed to Blackwell workstation demand as a key support, even as consumer demand softened modestly because of higher memory and system prices.

Management also used the call to keep physical AI in the investor conversation. Kress said physical AI generated more than $9 billion of revenues over the last 12 months and highlighted the Uber robotaxi partnership as part of that push.

Huang tied that segment to a longer-range opportunity in robotics, autonomous systems and AI-enabled networks. The message was that edge products are not yet the core earnings driver, but they are part of the same platform story management is trying to build across cloud and physical deployments.

NVIDIA Leaves the Call on Offense

The overall tone stayed aggressive throughout the call. Kress stressed execution, supply readiness and continued margin discipline, with second-quarter non-GAAP gross margin guided to 75% and full-year tax expectations lowered to 16% to 18%.

Huang’s closing remarks reinforced that posture. He framed NVIDIA as the platform spanning frontier models, hyperscale clouds, emerging AI-native infrastructure, edge systems and now CPUs built for agentic workloads.

What NVDA’s Zacks Signals Say

NVDA currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), along with a Value Score of D, Growth Score of A, Momentum Score of B and VGM Score of B. Under the Zacks framework, the strongest combinations typically pair a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 with Style Scores of A or B. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

That mix points to stronger growth and momentum characteristics than value at current levels. The VGM Score of B also supports a favorable cross-style profile, though the Zacks Rank can change as earnings estimate revisions adjust after the quarter’s results and management outlook.

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