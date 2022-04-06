NVDA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $243.05, changing hands as low as $240.03 per share. NVIDIA Corp shares are currently trading down about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NVDA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NVDA's low point in its 52 week range is $134.59 per share, with $346.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $244.07. The NVDA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

