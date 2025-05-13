NVDA Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $125.02, changing hands as high as $130.83 per share. NVIDIA Corp shares are currently trading up about 6.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NVDA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NVDA's low point in its 52 week range is $86.62 per share, with $153.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $130.02. The NVDA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.