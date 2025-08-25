NVDA Earnings, AI Hype, and Cybersecurity Trends

(0:40) - Breaking Down Nvidia Ahead of Earnings: What Should Investors Expect?

(3:30) - AI Bubble: Are Investors Over Excited About AI Technology?

(7:50) - How Are Cybersecurity Companies Benefiting From AI?

(12:45) - Should You Be Considering Gaining Exposure to Space?

(14:40) - Spear Alpha ETF: SPRX

(19:30) - Episode Roundup: NVDA, ALAB, AMD, ANET, PANW, MRVL, GEV, VST

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Ivana Delevska, Founder and CIO of Spear Invest, about investing in AI, cybersecurity, and other innovative technologies. Ivana manages the Spear Alpha ETF (SPRX), which is up about 45% over the past year.

The most anticipated market event this week is NVIDIA’s (NVDA) earnings, which could significantly impact the broader market. Many analysts have raised their price targets ahead of the report.

AI stocks came under pressure this week, with some high-flyers like Palantir PLTR experiencing steep declines, mainly due to concerns about a bubble. An MIT paper warned that most companies surveyed have not yet seen returns on their generative AI investments. In addition, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman suggested that some investors have become “overexcited” about AI.

Cybersecurity has emerged as a critical theme in the age of AI, with theglobal marketfor cybersecurity products and services expected to grow significantly. As more companies adopt AI in their operations, criminals are also using the technology to intensify and scale cyberattacks.

There has also been a lot of buzz around space companies this year. The most valuable one, SpaceX, remains privately held, so investors are searching for alternative ways to gain exposure to the theme. Some space IPOs skyrocketed on their first day of trading, only to crash shortly afterward, making investing in this sector particularly tricky.

The Spear Alpha ETF SPRX invests in companies benefiting from breakthrough trends in industrial technology. Its top holdings include NVIDIA, Astera Labs ALAB, Arista Networks ANET, Palo Alto Networks PANW, and Vistra VST.

