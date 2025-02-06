NV5 Global, Inc. Secures $5 Million in Substation Design Contracts to Enhance Electrical Grid in Northeast U.S.

NV5 Global secured $5 million in contracts for substation design to enhance grid reliability in New York and New Jersey.

Quiver AI Summary

NV5 Global, Inc. has announced that it has secured $5 million in substation design contracts from Northeast utilities, aimed at enhancing electrical grid reliability and supporting the infrastructure in New York and New Jersey. This award marks a continued expansion of NV5’s partnerships with electric utilities in the region and is expected to contribute to their organic growth. The projects will involve designing infrastructure to increase the capacity of existing substations and connect to underground distribution. NV5, which offers a range of engineering and consulting services, is well-positioned to further develop its role in these projects by cross-selling additional services after the design phase. CEO Ben Heraud emphasized NV5's commitment to providing comprehensive technical solutions to meet the growing energy demands in the U.S.

Potential Positives

NV5 has been awarded $5 million in contracts, enhancing its financial position and contributing to revenue growth.

The contracts are aimed at strengthening electrical grid reliability in New York and New Jersey, reflecting the company's role in vital infrastructure development.

This achievement demonstrates the expansion of NV5's relationship with Northeast electric utilities, indicating strong market presence and trust in its services.

NV5 is well positioned for future growth through potential cross-selling of additional services following the design phase of the projects.

Potential Negatives

Over-reliance on Northeast utility contracts may pose risks if demand fluctuates or if there are adverse economic conditions in the region.

The inclusion of extensive forward-looking statements indicates potential uncertainty in meeting future projections, which could affect investor confidence.

Potential competitive pressures in the utility services sector could challenge NV5’s ability to maintain its market position and growth trajectory.

FAQ

What is the value of the contracts awarded to NV5 Global?

NV5 Global has been awarded $5 million in substation design contracts by Northeast utilities.

Which regions will benefit from the substation design contracts?

The projects will strengthen electrical grid reliability in New York and New Jersey.

What services will NV5 provide under these contracts?

NV5 will design substation infrastructure to enhance capacity and connect to underground distribution networks.

How does this award impact NV5's growth?

This award promotes double-digit organic growth for NV5 within the Northeast utility sector.

What is NV5's role in the utility infrastructure market?

NV5 is a leader in utility infrastructure engineering and consulting solutions, serving public and private sector clients.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NVEE Insider Trading Activity

$NVEE insiders have traded $NVEE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVEE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD TONG (Exec VP and General Counsel) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $401,670

TARDAN FRANCOIS sold 1,661 shares for an estimated $159,990

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NVEE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $NVEE stock to their portfolio, and 110 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE),



NV5, a provider of technology, certification, and consulting solutions, announced today that it has been awarded $5 million in substation design contracts by Northeast utilities. These projects will strengthen electrical grid reliability and support the resiliency of New York and New Jersey utility infrastructure. The contract awards continue the expansion of NV5’s relationship with Northeast electric utilities and promotes double-digit organic growth with the Northeast utility sector.





NV5’s engineers will design substation infrastructure to expand the capacity of existing substations and connect to underground electrical distribution. Following the design phase of the project, NV5 will be well positioned to enhance the contract with cross-selling of additional services. Utilities throughout the U.S. are investing in substation and other electrical distribution infrastructure improvements to accommodate additional energy demands related to electrification initiatives and population growth.





"NV5 has expanded its utility design capacity along the East Coast to provide a wide array of technical solutions including planning, engineering design, surveying, geospatial, and owner representation,” said Ben Heraud, CEO of NV5. “These awards underscore NV5’s reputation as a leader in utility infrastructure engineering and consulting solutions to meet the nation’s growing demand for safe and reliable energy."







About NV5







NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of technology, certification, and consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting utility, infrastructure, and building assets and systems. The Company primarily focuses on six business verticals: Utility services, infrastructure support, conformity assessment, buildings & technology, environmental services, and geospatial services. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at



www.NV5.com



. Also visit the Company on



Twitter



,



LinkedIn



,



Facebook



, and



Vimeo



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.







Investor Relations Contact







NV5 Global, Inc.





Jack Cochran





Vice President, Marketing & Investor Relations





Tel: +1-954-637-8048





Email:





ir@nv5.com









Source: NV5 Global, Inc.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.