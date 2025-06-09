NV5 Awarded $5 Million for Engineering Design Services for High-Voltage Substations in Georgia and Nevada

NV5 secured a $5 million contract for engineering design services on substations for data centers in Georgia and Nevada.

NV5 has announced that it has received a $5 million contract to provide engineering design services for high-voltage substations that will support data center facilities in Georgia and Nevada. The company will handle various tasks, including materials development specifications, design engineering, construction oversight, commissioning, and collaboration with electric utilities and data center teams. CEO Ben Heraud emphasized NV5's advantage in ensuring both the functionality of data centers and the power infrastructure necessary for their operation. The services offered will include relay settings, SCADA programming, and power system studies to ensure the safety and reliability of substations operating at voltage levels between 120 kV and 345 kV. NV5 operates over 100 offices and specializes in tech-enabled engineering solutions for the built environment.

$NVEE Insider Trading Activity

$NVEE insiders have traded $NVEE stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVEE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD TONG (Exec VP and General Counsel) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $401,670

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NVEE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 125 institutional investors add shares of $NVEE stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



HOLLYWOOD, Fla., June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5, a provider of tech-enabled engineering, certification, and consulting solutions, announced today that it has been awarded $5 million to deliver engineering design services for multiple high-voltage substations supporting data center facilities in Georgia and Nevada. NV5 will deliver materials development specifications, design engineering, construction oversight, commissioning, and coordination between electric utilities and data center development teams.





“These awards demonstrate NV5’s competitive advantage supporting not just the operability of data centers, but also the utility infrastructure required to power data center assets and surrounding communities,” said Ben Heraud, CEO of NV5. “Our multidisciplinary expertise allows us to meet the complex requirements of high-reliability environments such as data centers with integrated power infrastructure solutions.”





NV5 will provide essential services including relay settings, SCADA and HMI programming, and comprehensive power system studies to maintain safety and stability of substations operating between 120 kV and 345 kV. The designs will incorporate multiple incoming transmission lines, high-capacity transformers, and advanced switchgear to ensure maximum reliability and operational flexibility.







About NV5







NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a leading provider of tech-enabled engineering, testing, inspection, and consulting solutions for the built environment. The Company specializes in engineering design, asset management, and geospatial data analytics to support infrastructure resilience and building systems performance throughout the entire asset lifecycle. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.







Forward-Looking Statements







Source: NV5 Global, Inc.



