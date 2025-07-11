Markets
NVEE

NV5 Acquires PSE To Expand Public Safety Tech Capabilities In The Northeast

July 11, 2025 — 05:30 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - NV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE), a provider of tech-enabled engineering and consulting services, has acquired Professional Systems Engineering, LLC, a Philadelphia-based firm specializing in the design of security, fire, safety, and communication systems for high-security public sector facilities.

PSE serves corrections, justice, healthcare, and education sectors across New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

Founded in 1986, PSE brings decades of experience and longstanding contracts with state and local agencies. The acquisition, completed through a mix of cash and stock, is expected to be immediately accretive to NV5's earnings.

NV5 CEO Ben Heraud highlighted that PSE enhances NV5's leadership in intelligent building systems and strengthens its presence in a specialized, high-barrier sector that can now be scaled nationwide through NV5's network.

NVEE currently trades at $23.2 or 0.64% lower on the NasdaqGS.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NVEE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.