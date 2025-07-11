NV5 Acquires PSE To Expand Public Safety Tech Capabilities In The Northeast

(RTTNews) - NV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE), a provider of tech-enabled engineering and consulting services, has acquired Professional Systems Engineering, LLC, a Philadelphia-based firm specializing in the design of security, fire, safety, and communication systems for high-security public sector facilities.

PSE serves corrections, justice, healthcare, and education sectors across New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

Founded in 1986, PSE brings decades of experience and longstanding contracts with state and local agencies. The acquisition, completed through a mix of cash and stock, is expected to be immediately accretive to NV5's earnings.

NV5 CEO Ben Heraud highlighted that PSE enhances NV5's leadership in intelligent building systems and strengthens its presence in a specialized, high-barrier sector that can now be scaled nationwide through NV5's network.

