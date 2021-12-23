NV5 Acquires Global Realty Services

(RTTNews) - NV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE), a provider of compliance, technology, engineering, and environmental consulting solutions, said on Thursday that it has acquired Global Realty Services Group LLC (GRS), a in real estate due diligence provider, in an all-cash transaction, which is expected to be immediately accretive to NV5's earnings.

The financial terms of the deal are not known.

Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman & CEO of NV5, commented: "…Our real estate transaction business has generated double digit growth in 2021, and the addition of GRS's 154 full-time equivalent personnel, premiere client list, and attractive end markets will help to drive additional growth in this highly-profitable sector."

GRS has completed over 10,000 projects across North America.

