Markets
NUWE

Nuwellis Names Carisa Schultz CFO

January 30, 2026 — 08:18 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Nuwellis, Inc. (NUWE), a medical technology company, on Friday announced the appointment of Carisa Schultz as Chief Financial Officer, effective February 2.

Schultz brings extensive healthcare and public company finance leadership experience, most recently serving as Vice President of Finance at NeueHealth.

In the pre-market trading, Nuwellis is 17.66% lesser at $3.4500 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NUWE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.