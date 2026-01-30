Nuwellis Names Carisa Schultz CFO

(RTTNews) - Nuwellis, Inc. (NUWE), a medical technology company, on Friday announced the appointment of Carisa Schultz as Chief Financial Officer, effective February 2.

Schultz brings extensive healthcare and public company finance leadership experience, most recently serving as Vice President of Finance at NeueHealth.

In the pre-market trading, Nuwellis is 17.66% lesser at $3.4500 on the Nasdaq.

