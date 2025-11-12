Nuwellis, Inc. Profit Declines In Q3

(RTTNews) - Nuwellis, Inc. (NUWE) announced earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $0.469 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $2.35 million, or $73.23 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.4% to $2.21 million from $2.36 million last year.

Nuwellis, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.469 Mln. vs. $2.35 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.56 vs. $73.23 last year. -Revenue: $2.21 Mln vs. $2.36 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.