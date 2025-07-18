Nuvini Group Limited Showcases Finalist Projects in Groundbreaking AI Program with High ROI at NuviniAI Day

Nuvini Group announced three finalist AI projects competing for enterprise support at the inaugural NuviniAI Day in São Paulo.

Nuvini Group Limited announced the successful launch of its first NuviniAI Day on July 17, 2025, at Oracle's headquarters in São Paulo, marking a significant step in its initiative to promote AI integration within the company. The NuviniAI program, which began in June 2025, showcased ten AI project submissions, three of which became finalists receiving support for their final presentations. These projects demonstrated impressive returns on investment and efficiency improvements across various applications, such as public tender analysis and marketing automation. Nuvini's CEO, Pierre Schurmann, emphasized the importance of AI as a business essential rather than just a technological upgrade. The program aims to establish Nuvini as a leader in AI solutions in the Brazilian SaaS sector, with a focus on measurable results and continued innovation to drive future growth.

NuviniAI Day showcased the successful launch of the NuviniAI program, highlighting the company's commitment to innovation and technological leadership in AI adoption within the SaaS sector.

The program reported an impressive average return on investment of 523% with a payback period of just 4.2 months, demonstrating a strong financial impact and the effectiveness of AI integration.

Three AI projects were selected to advance to the final phase, illustrating the company's ability to foster innovation and support the development of transformative solutions in the Brazilian technology landscape.

The event engaged industry leaders and experts, positioning Nuvini as a central player in the AI conversation and enhancing its brand recognition in the evolving SaaS market.

The press release emphasizes the necessity of AI integration for survival in the industry, implying that the company may be at risk if it fails to keep pace with technological advancements.

The disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements highlights potential uncertainties and risks associated with future results, which may cause investor concerns about the company's long-term projections and stability.

What is the NuviniAI program?

The NuviniAI program is an initiative aimed at accelerating AI adoption and digital transformation across Nuvini's operations.

When was the first NuviniAI Day held?

The inaugural NuviniAI Day took place on July 17, 2025, at Oracle's headquarters in São Paulo.

What are the finalist projects in the NuviniAI program?

The finalists include AIMÊ, Business Scout, and LeadIA, showcasing significant advancements in AI technology.

What ROI did the NuviniAI program achieve?

The NuviniAI program achieved an average ROI of 523% and a payback period of approximately 4.2 months.

How does Nuvini view AI integration?

Nuvini sees AI integration as a business imperative, essential for growth and operational efficiency in today's market.

NEW YORK, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Nuvini Group Limited (Nasdaq: NVNI) ("Nuvini" or the "Company")



, a leading technology conglomerate in the Latin American SaaS sector, is pleased to announce the successful debut of its inaugural



NuviniAI Day



, held on July 17, 2025, at Oracle's headquarters in São Paulo. This landmark event celebrates the culmination of the



NuviniAI program



—a strategic, company-wide initiative designed to accelerate artificial intelligence ("AI") adoption, drive digital transformation, and position Nuvini at the forefront of enterprise-grade artificial intelligence integration.







Program Overview: A Strategic Leap Toward AI Leadership







Launched in June 2025, the NuviniAI program attracted ten (10) AI project submissions from across the Nuvini ecosystem. With an average return on investment of 523% and a payback period of just 4.2 months, the initiative has delivered tangible business results that validate AI as a strategic lever for growth. The program’s success reflects Nuvini’s broader vision of embedding innovation, scalability, and operational efficiency into its core operations through technology.





"The NuviniAI program exemplifies our belief that AI is not just a tech upgrade—it's a business imperative," said



Pierre Schurmann



, Chief Executive Officer at Nuvini. "The results we've achieved so far prove that measurable, scalable AI impact is possible with clear vision and strong execution."







Finalist Projects: AI in Action







After initial presentations on June 18th, and final selection on June 24th, three standout projects advanced to the final phase with hands-on Oracle support. These projects received infrastructure, AI tools, and technical mentorship, preparing for live demos at



NuviniAI Day



.







AIMÊ - Intelligent Public Tender Analysis (Effecti)







AIMÊ revolutionizes the public tender analysis process through advanced generative AI, natural language processing, and optical character recognition technologies. The solution has already processed over 2,050 public tenders since March 2025, achieving 75% response accuracy while dramatically increasing productivity, with an estimated return on investment (“ROI”) of 1400%, more than 75% user base activation and a payback period of just 6 months.







Business Scout - Automated Acquisition Intelligence (Datahub)







Business Scout transforms mergers and acquisitions (“M&A”) opportunity identification through automated web scraping and intelligent analysis powered by GPT technology. The platform has an extensive database of over 3 million companies in Brazil and promises to have its pay back within 6 months while enabling faster, more accurate strategic decisions in the M&A process.







LeadIA - AI Marketing Assistant and Executor (Leadlovers)







LeadIA addresses the critical challenge of marketing execution by providing an intelligent AI agent that assists users in implementing practical marketing actions. Leveraging OpenAI, TypeBot, and N8N technologies, LeadIA serves over 10,000 active accounts. The solution is expected to demonstrate a remarkable 35% increase in user activation and 20% reduction in first-month churn, with a payback period of only 3 months.





The event will bring together technology leaders, industry experts, and Nuvini executives to witness the culmination of this groundbreaking initiative. The winning project will receive additional support for enterprise-wide implementation and serve as a model for future AI initiatives across the organization.





“NuviniAI Day represents more than a competition—it’s a celebration of innovation and a demonstration of our commitment to technological leadership,” emphasized Mr. Schurmann. “The solutions being presented have the potential to transform not just our operations, but to set new standards for AI implementation in the Brazilian SaaS sector.”





The Oracle São Paulo office served as the venue for the final presentations on July 17th, where each project team had the opportunity to demonstrate their enhanced solutions to a panel of expert evaluators, including Nuvini’s C-level executives, board members and Oracle personnel. The selection criteria focused on technical innovation, business impact, scalability potential, and alignment with Nuvini’s strategic objectives.







Industry Context and Market Leadership







The NuviniAI program launches at a critical juncture in the Brazilian technology landscape, where artificial intelligence adoption has become a strategic imperative rather than a competitive advantage.





The SaaS sector, where Nuvini maintains a strong presence, is experiencing unprecedented transformation driven by AI integration. Companies are investing substantial amounts in SaaS products, with AI integration identified as the primary trend shaping the industry in 2025.





“We’re witnessing a fundamental shift where AI adoption is no longer about innovation—it’s about survival,” explained Schurmann. “Companies that fail to integrate AI capabilities risk being left behind as the pace of digital transformation accelerates globally.”





The NuviniAI program positions Nuvini ahead of this curve, demonstrating measurable results that include productivity increases and financial growth improvements, consistent with global benchmarks for successful AI implementation.







Looking Forward: Scaling the Future of AI at Nuvini







The success of the NuviniAI program establishes a foundation for continued innovation and technological leadership within Nuvini. The initiative demonstrates the organization’s ability to identify, develop, and implement cutting-edge AI solutions that deliver tangible business value while positioning the company for future growth opportunities.





The program’s emphasis on measurable results, strategic alignment, and scalable implementation provides a replicable framework for future technology initiatives. The lessons learned and best practices developed through the NuviniAI program will inform the group’s ongoing digital transformation efforts and contribute to its competitive positioning in the global technology market.





“The NuviniAI program represents just the beginning of our AI journey,” concluded program leadership. “The foundation we’re building today will enable us to continue pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in business technology, always with a focus on delivering real value to our customers and stakeholders.”







About Nuvini







Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, Nuvini is Latin America’s leading private serial acquirer of business to business (B2B) software as a service (SaaS) companies. The company focuses on acquiring profitable, high-growth SaaS businesses with strong recurring revenue and cash flow generation. By fostering an entrepreneurial environment, Nuvini enables its portfolio companies to scale and maintain leadership within their respective industries. The company’s long-term vision is to buy, retain, and create value through strategic partnerships and operational expertise.







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Because forward–looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation: the Company’s ability to complete the potential acquisitions on the anticipated timeline or at all; general market conditions that could affect the consummation of the potential acquisition; if definitive documents with respect to a potential acquisition are executed, whether the parties will achieve any of the anticipated benefits of any such transactions; and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Ǫuarterly and Annual Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and the risks described in other filings that the Company may make with the SEC. Factors or events that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. We caution you, therefore, against relying on any of these forward‐looking statements.







Investor Relations Contact







Sofia Toledo







ir@nuvini.co











MZ North America







NVNI@mzgroup.us





