Nuvini Group Announces 10-to-1 Reverse Stock Split

(RTTNews) - Nuvini Group Limited (NVNI), an acquirer in the Latin American SaaS sector, on Thursday announced that its Board has approved a 10-to-1 reverse stock split, effective October 6, 2025.

The reverse split is usually implemented to meet major stock exchange listing requirements, which mandate a minimum share price of $1.

Nvni stock is more than 30% down in pre-market from yesterday's close of 0.7467. It has traded in the range of $0.1440 - $12.1900 in the last 1 year.

