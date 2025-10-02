Markets
NVNI

Nuvini Group Announces 10-to-1 Reverse Stock Split

October 02, 2025 — 08:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Nuvini Group Limited (NVNI), an acquirer in the Latin American SaaS sector, on Thursday announced that its Board has approved a 10-to-1 reverse stock split, effective October 6, 2025.

The reverse split is usually implemented to meet major stock exchange listing requirements, which mandate a minimum share price of $1.

Nvni stock is more than 30% down in pre-market from yesterday's close of 0.7467. It has traded in the range of $0.1440 - $12.1900 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NVNI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.