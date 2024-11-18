News & Insights

Nuvini appoints Aaron Ross as board advisor

November 18, 2024 — 08:50 am EST

Nvni Group snnounces the addition of Mr. Aaron Ross as a non-voting board adviser to Nuvini’s (NVNI) Board of Directors. In his advisory role, Aaron will collaborate closely with Nuvini’s leadership team to refine sales methodologies, optimize revenue streams, and implement best practices across the company’s diverse portfolio. His proven track record in transforming sales organizations will be instrumental in driving Nuvini’s next phase of growth.

