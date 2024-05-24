News & Insights

Nuvei Corporation Shareholders Approve Resolutions

May 24, 2024 — 04:57 pm EDT

Nuvei Corp (TSE:NVEI) has released an update.

Nuvei Corporation successfully conducted its annual shareholder meeting, with all management-proposed resolutions passing, including the election of eight director nominees and the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors. The company, a Canadian fintech leader, empowers global businesses through advanced payment technologies and services, connecting them to over 200 markets with comprehensive financial solutions.

