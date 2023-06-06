Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX) Declares $0.42 Dividend

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share ($1.68 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.42 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $25.41 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.61%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.95%, the lowest has been 5.45%, and the highest has been 10.55%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.79 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.43 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 105 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QQQX is 0.07%, an increase of 35.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.12% to 10,124K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wells Fargo holds 1,119K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,044K shares, representing an increase of 6.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QQQX by 59.61% over the last quarter.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. holds 848K shares. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 841K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 837K shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QQQX by 8.46% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 825K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 812K shares, representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QQQX by 87.22% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 405K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 416K shares, representing a decrease of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QQQX by 73.75% over the last quarter.

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end fund designed to offer regular distributions through a strategy that seeks attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index by investing in an equity portfolio that seeks to substantially replicate the price movements of the Nasdaq 100 Index

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.