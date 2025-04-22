Is Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Launched on 12/13/2016, the Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Value category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with products based on market capitalization weighted indexes, which are designed to represent the broader market or a particular market segment.

Market cap weighted indexes work great for investors who believe in market efficiency. They provide a low-cost, convenient and transparent way of replicating market returns.

There are some investors, though, who think it's possible to beat the market with great stock selection; this group likely invests in another class of funds known as smart beta, which track non-cap weighted strategies.

Non-cap weighted indexes try to choose stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, which is based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a mix of other such characteristics.

This area offers many different investment choices, such as simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies; however, not all of these strategies can deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

Because the fund has amassed over $334.85 million, this makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Mid Cap Value. NUMV is managed by Nuveen. This particular fund seeks to match the performance of the TIAA ESG USA Mid-Cap Value Index before fees and expenses.

The Nuveen ESG USA Mid-Cap Value Index primarily composes of equity securities issued by mid-capitalization companies listed on U.S. exchanges.

Cost & Other Expenses

For ETF investors, expense ratios are an important factor when considering a fund's return; in the long-term, cheaper funds actually have the ability to outperform their more expensive cousins if all other things remain the same.

With on par with most peer products in the space, this ETF has annual operating expenses of 0.31%.

The fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.98%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

Representing 18.10% of the portfolio, the fund has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector; Industrials and Real Estate round out the top three.

When you look at individual holdings, Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) accounts for about 2.23% of the fund's total assets, followed by Baker Hughes Co (BKR) and Hartford Insurance Group (HIG).

The top 10 holdings account for about 19.92% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has lost about -8.96% so far this year and is up about 0.34% in the last one year (as of 04/22/2025). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $30.28 and $38.29.

NUMV has a beta of 0.99 and standard deviation of 18.70% for the trailing three-year period. With about 100 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Mid Cap Value segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

IShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) tracks MSCI USA ESG Focus Index and the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) tracks ----------------------------------------. IShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has $11.53 billion in assets, JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has $21.68 billion. ESGU has an expense ratio of 0.15% and JEPQ charges 0.35%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Mid Cap Value.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV): ETF Research Reports

The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (HIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU): ETF Research Reports

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.