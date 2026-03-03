Nuvation Bio Posts Narrower FY25 Loss, Highlights IBTROZI Launch And Pipeline Progress; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results, underscoring rapid adoption of its newly launched lung cancer therapy IBTROZI and continued advancement of its clinical pipeline.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, Nuvation Bio recorded total revenue of $41.9 million, compared with $5.7 million in the same period of 2024.

Net loss narrowed to $36.6 million, or ($0.11) per share, versus a net loss of $49.4 million, or ($0.15) per share, a year earlier.

For the full year 2025, revenue rose to $62.9 million, up from $7.9 million in 2024. Net loss narrowed significantly to $204.6 million, or ($0.60) per share, compared with $567.9 million, or ($2.11) per share, in 2024.

The company ended the year with a strong cash position of $529.2 million. The company's pipeline includes IBTROZI, Safusidenib, NUV-868 and its proprietary drug-drug conjugate program, which together target some of the toughest challenges in oncology.

-- IBTROZI (taletrectinib), approved in June 2025 for advanced ROS1-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), saw 216 patient starts in Q4, bringing total U.S. patient starts since launch to 432. Adoption has been approximately six times greater than prior ROS1 inhibitor launches.

In January 2026, Nuvation entered into an exclusive licensing and collaboration agreement with Eisai to expand IBTROZI's reach across Europe and multiple international markets. The company also received a $25 million milestone payment from Nippon Kayaku following reimbursement approval in Japan.

-- Safusidenib, Nuvation's oral IDH1 inhibitor, reported positive Phase 2 results in grade 2 IDH1-mutant glioma, showing durable responses with 88% of patient progression-free at 24 months. The pivotal Phase 3 SIGMA trial is now underway, targeting high-risk and high-grade gliomas.

-- The company continues to advance its drug-drug conjugate (DDC) program and evaluate additional preclinical candidates, while exploring external business development opportunities.

CEO David Hung described 2025 as a "transformational year," citing IBTROZI's rapid uptake and Safusidenib's progress into pivotal testing. He emphasized that 2026 will be focused on expanding IBTROZI globally through Eisai and advancing the company's broader oncology pipeline.

NUVB has traded between $1.54 and $9.75 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's session at $5.84, down 1.18%. Shares fell 12.52% to $5.10 in premarket trading Tuesday.

