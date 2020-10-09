NuVasive's (NUVA) MaXcess Retractor Study Results Positive

NuVasive, Inc. NUVA recently announced favorable results from the study — Single-position prone lateral approach: cadaveric feasibility — and early clinical experience, which was published in The Journal of Neurosurgery: Spine. Notably, this study features the company’s MaXcess retractor and validates prone (a body position in which the person lies flat with the chest down and the back up), single-position lateral interbody fusion.

For investors’ note, the paper consists of a two-part study of prone, single-position lateral interbody fusion. The first part provides cadaveric feasibility (cadaver: a dead human body) data to the lateral approach with the patient in the prone position. The second part explores the initial clinical experience of prone, single-position lumbar interbody fusion at two centers.

With the recent favorable study outcome on its MaXcess retractor, NuVasive’s spine business is likely to get a significant boost on a global scale.

Significance of the Study Outcome

Per management, the study result demonstrates the MaXcess retractor's ability to perform lateral surgery in a variety of approaches, including prone position. Further, it highlights the utility of this approach along with its limitations as not all patients could not be treated in the prone position. This underscores the value of NuVasive's X360 system, which offers a complete solution for its surgeon partners.

Notably, the study builds upon previous findings, which validate the prone position using NuVasive's MaXcess retractor and represents the largest clinical series published to date describing outcomes of prone position for a lateral approach. The authors concluded that prone positioning in select patients is a safe and reproducible alternative, which can increase efficiency and reduce operative time. For investors’ note, the MaXcess retractor is a key tool in the company's X360 system.

Per the medical fraternity, prone positioning for a lateral approach is expected to streamline surgical access to the lumbar spine. Further, it is expected to aid in a more efficient surgical solution, having potential clinical and economic advantages for certain patients.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Markets And Markets, the global spinal implants and surgery devices market is projected to reach $13.8 billion by 2025 from $10.3 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5%. Factors like technological advancements in spine surgery, increasing incidence of spinal disorders and the increasing adoption of minimally-invasive spine surgeries are likely to drive the market.

Given the market potential, the positive study outcome is expected to significantly boost NuVasive's spine business.

Notable Developments

Of late, NuVasive has been witnessing few developments in this business arm.

The company, in September, announced the limited availability of the latest Precice Plate for use in limb lengthening and reconstruction procedures from NuVasive Specialized Orthopedics.

The company, in June, announced the global commercial availability of Reline 3D, which is a posterior fixation system for patients suffering from pediatric spinal deformities. With this availability, the company expanded its complex spine portfolio.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have lost 14.4% in the past year against the industry’s 5.9% growth and the S&P 500’s 17.6%.

