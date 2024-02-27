Nuvalent, Inc. Q4 Loss increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Nuvalent, Inc. (NUVL) reported Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$38.292 million, or -$0.62 per share. This compares with -$26.123 million, or -$0.49 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.6 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Nuvalent, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$38.292 Mln. vs. -$26.123 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.62 vs. -$0.49 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.6

