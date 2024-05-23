Nutritional Growth Solutions Targets Youth Nutrition Market

Nutritional Growth Solutions Ltd. (AU:NGS) has released an update.

Nutritional Growth Solutions Ltd. has dispatched key documents, including the Notice of Annual General Meeting and a Proxy Form, to its shareholders, adhering to their preferred communication methods. The company specializes in creating clinically tested nutritional supplements for children aged three to twelve, aiming to capitalize on this significant market segment that has been largely overlooked by competitors. Investors are encouraged to switch to electronic communications by registering with Automic Group.

