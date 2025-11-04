Nutrien (NTR) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that Nutrien (NTR) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.93 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 138.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $5.83 billion, increasing 9% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Nutrien metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales- Retail (Nutrient Ag Solutions)- Total' will reach $3.53 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.8% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales- Nitrogen' should come in at $1.08 billion. The estimate points to a change of +17.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Phosphate' stands at $484.19 million. The estimate points to a change of +17.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Potash' of $940.55 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.4%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Phosphate - Sales volumes - Total' should arrive at 689 thousands of tons. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 622 thousands of tons in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Nitrogen - Sales volumes - Total' to come in at 2493 thousands of tons. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2455 thousands of tons in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Potash - Sales volumes - Total' to reach 3903 thousands of tons. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4152 thousands of tons in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Nitrogen - Sales volumes - Urea and ESN' reaching 664 thousands of tons. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 661 thousands of tons in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Nitrogen - Sales volumes - Solutions, nitrates and sulphates' will reach 1218 thousands of tons. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1227 thousands of tons.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Phosphate - Sales volumes - Fertilizer' will likely reach 508 thousands of tons. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 454 thousands of tons.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Nitrogen - Sales volumes - Ammonia' at 608 thousands of tons. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 567 thousands of tons.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Potash - Sales volumes - Offshore' will reach 2324 thousands of tons. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2419 thousands of tons.

Shares of Nutrien have demonstrated returns of -9.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NTR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

