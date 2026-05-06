Nutrien (NTR) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Nutrien (NTR) reported $6.05 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 18.6%. EPS of $0.51 for the same period compares to $0.11 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +12.87% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.36 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48, the EPS surprise was +6.99%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Potash - Sales volumes - Total : 3,510.00 KTon versus 3,414.37 KTon estimated by three analysts on average.

: 3,510.00 KTon versus 3,414.37 KTon estimated by three analysts on average. Nitrogen - Sales volumes - Total : 2,341.00 KTon compared to the 2,292.20 KTon average estimate based on three analysts.

: 2,341.00 KTon compared to the 2,292.20 KTon average estimate based on three analysts. Phosphate - Average net selling price - Industrial and feed : 883.00 $/Ton compared to the 830.76 $/Ton average estimate based on three analysts.

: 883.00 $/Ton compared to the 830.76 $/Ton average estimate based on three analysts. Phosphate - Average net selling price - Fertilizer : 668.00 $/Ton compared to the 678.24 $/Ton average estimate based on three analysts.

: 668.00 $/Ton compared to the 678.24 $/Ton average estimate based on three analysts. Net Sales- Downstream- Retail : $3.64 billion versus $3.34 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.8% change.

: $3.64 billion versus $3.34 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.8% change. Total Sales- Upstream and Midstream- Potash : $1.04 billion compared to the $960.43 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.9% year over year.

: $1.04 billion compared to the $960.43 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.9% year over year. Total Sales- Upstream and Midstream- Nitrogen : $1.13 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.02 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.3%.

: $1.13 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.02 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.3%. Total Sales- Upstream and Midstream- Phosphate : $547 million compared to the $468.96 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +35.1% year over year.

: $547 million compared to the $468.96 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +35.1% year over year. Net Sales- Upstream and Midstream- Phosphate : $485 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $418.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +34.7%.

: $485 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $418.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +34.7%. Net Sales- Upstream and Midstream- Potash : $926 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $856.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.5%.

: $926 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $856.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.5%. Net Sales- Upstream and Midstream- Nitrogen : $1.01 billion versus $905.89 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.3% change.

: $1.01 billion versus $905.89 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.3% change. Potash sales by geography- Manufactured product- Offshore: $557 million versus $537.41 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +30.8% change.

Here is how Nutrien performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Nutrien here>>>

Shares of Nutrien have returned +0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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