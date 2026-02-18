Nutrien Ltd. Reveals Advance In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $571 million, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $113 million, or $0.23 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Nutrien Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $403 million or $0.83 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.3% to $5.34 billion from $5.07 billion last year.

Nutrien Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $571 Mln. vs. $113 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.18 vs. $0.23 last year. -Revenue: $5.34 Bln vs. $5.07 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.