Nutrien Ltd. Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $25 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $82 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Nutrien Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $191 million or $0.39 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.0% to $5.348 billion from $5.631 billion last year.

Nutrien Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $25 Mln. vs. $82 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.04 vs. $0.15 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $5.348 Bln vs. $5.631 Bln last year.

