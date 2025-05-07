Nutrien Ltd. Q1 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $19 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $165 million, or $0.32 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Nutrien Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $53 million or $0.11 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.30 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.4% to $5.100 billion from $5.389 billion last year.

Nutrien Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $19 Mln. vs. $165 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.02 vs. $0.32 last year. -Revenue: $5.100 Bln vs. $5.389 Bln last year.

