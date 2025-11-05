Nutrien Ltd. Profit Advances In Q3

(RTTNews) - Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $464 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $18 million, or $0.04 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Nutrien Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $469 million or $0.97 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.3% to $6.007 billion from $5.348 billion last year.

Nutrien Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $464 Mln. vs. $18 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.96 vs. $0.04 last year. -Revenue: $6.007 Bln vs. $5.348 Bln last year.

