Nutrien Ltd. Bottom Line Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $131 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $11 million, or $0.02 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Nutrien Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $245 million or $0.51 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.5% to $6.046 billion from $5.100 billion last year.

Nutrien Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $131 Mln. vs. $11 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.27 vs. $0.02 last year. -Revenue: $6.046 Bln vs. $5.100 Bln last year.

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